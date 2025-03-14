BMW Plans To Crank Out 40 New Cars In The Next Three Years

Get ready for a whole new look for BMW as the German automaker plans to launch 40 (yes 4-0) new models in the next three years. The launches will consist of both all new models and updates on current cars. At least a handful will be the first of the Neue Klasse EV models BMW has been teasing for over a year.

The first car we'll see is the new iX3 — which is the production version of the Neue Klasse Vision X, Autocar reports. It'll quickly be followed up by the electric 3 Series, according to BMW CEO Oliver Zipse. These new launches will almost certainly serve as a shock to the system for BMW, a company that hit a bit of a rough patch in 2024 in just about everything other than electric vehicle sales.

It sold 426,594 EVs across its BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce lineups. That represents a 13.5 percent improvement in 2023. It also equates to about a fifth of BMW Group's total sales for last year, according to Autocar. That is a sizable chunk for a rather nascent sector of the industry. Adding to the good news, one in three Rolls sold last year was a Spectre. Other than that, BMW had a tough year. Its revenue fell 8.4 percent to 142 billion euros, and its earnings before tax fell a whopping 35.8 percent to 10.9 billion euros.