BMW Plans To Crank Out 40 New Cars In The Next Three Years
Get ready for a whole new look for BMW as the German automaker plans to launch 40 (yes 4-0) new models in the next three years. The launches will consist of both all new models and updates on current cars. At least a handful will be the first of the Neue Klasse EV models BMW has been teasing for over a year.
The first car we'll see is the new iX3 — which is the production version of the Neue Klasse Vision X, Autocar reports. It'll quickly be followed up by the electric 3 Series, according to BMW CEO Oliver Zipse. These new launches will almost certainly serve as a shock to the system for BMW, a company that hit a bit of a rough patch in 2024 in just about everything other than electric vehicle sales.
It sold 426,594 EVs across its BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce lineups. That represents a 13.5 percent improvement in 2023. It also equates to about a fifth of BMW Group's total sales for last year, according to Autocar. That is a sizable chunk for a rather nascent sector of the industry. Adding to the good news, one in three Rolls sold last year was a Spectre. Other than that, BMW had a tough year. Its revenue fell 8.4 percent to 142 billion euros, and its earnings before tax fell a whopping 35.8 percent to 10.9 billion euros.
BMW's struggles
A big — yet undisclosed — amount of that dip came from dropping sales figures in China because of "persistently low consumer sentiment." That's going to hurt. Still, BMW moved over 100,000 EVs in the country, and the U.S. also hit an all-time high with 50,000 EV sales.
Overall, the company sold 2.45 million vehicles in 2024 across the three brands. Unfortunately for BMW, that represented a 4 percent decline over 2023. Of those cars, 2.2 million were BMWs (down 2.3 percent), 245,000 were Minis (down 17.1 percent) and 5,712 were Rolls-Royces (down 5.3 percent), Autocar reports.
With numbers down like this across the board, it makes a hell of a lot of sense for BMW to start throwing stuff at the wall with 40 new launches, hoping something sticks. The industry is in a really weird spot right now because most markets are seeing a pretty sizable uptick in EV sales. However, a global tariff war started by President Trump in the U.S. could stifle a lot of that progress. I suppose it's good BMW is planning for every eventuality.