Next-Gen BMW M3 EV Spotted Silently Ripping Around The Nürburgring

The next generation of BMW's defining product, the 3 Series, is right around the corner. Like the most recent update to the 5 Series, it's going to be coming in a good old-fashioned internal combustion form... and also in a fully electric variant that will likely be called i3, not to be confused with the old i3 city car. And it's not just the standard 3 Series that's trading pistons for batteries, either: BMW will be releasing an all-electric M3 (alongside a traditional inline-6 variant), the first time the full-on M treatment has been applied to an EV.

While details remain scarce for the moment, a prototype of the electric M3 has been sighted in its natural habitat, the Nürburgring. Caught by Car Spy Media, the new Bimmer scythes through the most famous corners in Germany without any engine roar at all, decked out in supposedly camera-confusing livery (though the camera that took the video would disagree). There's no information on the car's speed or times, but it certainly looks like it's absolutely pinning it, keeping the M3's reputation of staying planted even under strain, though the tires certainly shriek in agony and ecstasy doing so. As with other electric performance cars before it, while it may not growl, it sure seems like it can pounce.