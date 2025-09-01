The Longest Convertible On Sale Is A Pickup Truck

Throughout the history of the automobile, one type of car that American consumers have always loved is a big, huge, long convertible. Back in the early 1900s basically everything was a convertible or offered as one, and in the '40s, '50s and '60s many of the most iconic models were convertibles like the Chevy Bel Air and Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz. Even in the Malaise Era and forward-thinking '90s there were some big droptops on sale. But for the past couple decades, truly large convertibles have been getting rarer, the only ones really being high-end stuff like the Bentley Azure and Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead.

It's been years since either of those cars were on sale, though, and remaining convertible models like the Bentley Continental GTC and BMW 8 Series aren't really that big. Don't worry, there are still a couple of convertibles on sale that are genuinely long, but they might not be what you expect: pickup trucks, one of which is electric.