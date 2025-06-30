Building A Convertible EV Is Way Harder Than You'd Think

Are automakers dropping the ball when it comes to droptop EVs? It's a good question when you look at how many other vehicle types are available with all-electric power trains. The technology has quickly migrated throughout the industry, so you've got full-on luxury sedans, full-size pickups, three-row SUVs, nimble hatchbacks, mainstream family machines, thrilling coupes, and even a sort-of minivan, all available today in EV formats.

But you'll have to look pretty hard to find a convertible EV — and have a pretty large bank account, too. The EV convertibles on sale today are led by two pricey rides. The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore is a gorgeous electric convertible that's also shockingly quick, with 0-60 times of 2.8 seconds, and impressively expensive, with a suggested price starting at $206,700. That makes the GMC Hummer EV seem like a bargain at $96,550 (plus $2,495 destination charge), even if you have to pay another $1,495 for the Hummer EV's Infinity Roof, which is made up of removable panels for open-air driving. (You can insert your own GMC Hummer EV jokes here.)

Automakers like Porsche, Polestar, and Tesla have teased EV convertibles, but none has made it to showrooms yet. It's turning out that building all-electric droptops isn't as simple as it might seem.