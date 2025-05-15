2026 GMC Hummer EV Gets 'King Crab' Off-Road Mode, Even Quicker 0-60

GMC is giving its delightfully stupid Hummer EV an update for the 2026 model year that brings even goofier acceleration times and new off-road functionality. This midcycle refresh to both the Hummer EV Pickup and SUV gives the massive trucks new software-enabled driving characteristics, as well as some light tweaks to the exterior and interior. One of the big new features — King Crab mode — is actually being sent out to previously sold Hummer EVs as an over-the-air update.

King Crab mode builds on the truck's CrabWalk feature, which allows all four wheels to turn in the same direction. With the new mode, the rear wheels turn "significantly" faster than the front wheels for better off-road maneuvering through tight spaces. That's good news and certainly welcome on a vehicle that's 86.5 inches wide. GMC says it'll be standard on 2X and 3X trim levels for 2026.