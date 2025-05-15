2026 GMC Hummer EV Gets 'King Crab' Off-Road Mode, Even Quicker 0-60
GMC is giving its delightfully stupid Hummer EV an update for the 2026 model year that brings even goofier acceleration times and new off-road functionality. This midcycle refresh to both the Hummer EV Pickup and SUV gives the massive trucks new software-enabled driving characteristics, as well as some light tweaks to the exterior and interior. One of the big new features — King Crab mode — is actually being sent out to previously sold Hummer EVs as an over-the-air update.
King Crab mode builds on the truck's CrabWalk feature, which allows all four wheels to turn in the same direction. With the new mode, the rear wheels turn "significantly" faster than the front wheels for better off-road maneuvering through tight spaces. That's good news and certainly welcome on a vehicle that's 86.5 inches wide. GMC says it'll be standard on 2X and 3X trim levels for 2026.
Even quicker for 2026
We're also getting a limited-run performance-oriented Carbon Fiber Edition model that'll rocket the 9,000-plus-pound truck from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.8 seconds using Watts to Freedom mode and an optional 24-module battery pack. The new package knocks 0.2 seconds off the old truck's 0-to-60-mph time thanks to the 1,160 horsepower it produces. It'll be offered on both the Pickup and SUV and — along with the improved performance — buyers will get 22-inch black carbon-fiber wheels, all-terrain tires, lots of carbon-fiber trim and a black power tonneau cover on the pickup.
For 2026 the Hummer EV will also get bi-directional charging, retuned dampers for better ride quality and updates to its Google Built-In system that'll allow it to play Amazon Prime Video during charging stops on the 13.4-inch center screen. There are also a couple of new colors to choose from called Coastal Dune and Auburn Matte, as well as two new interior color schemes, Granite Drift and Stealth Eclipse. Those are some fun and silly names for a fun and silly vehicle.
Not for everybody
The 2026 Hummers also get an improved Super Cruise Level 2 hands-free driver-assist system, which now will automatically perform lane changes based on navigation route. GMC says production of the 2026 Hummer EV will start later this year at its Factory Zero Assembly Center in Michigan, and we're going to learn more about pricing closer to that date. As of right now, the Hummer EV SUV and Pickup starts $99,045 including destination.
Listen, I know the GMC Hummer EV isn't for everybody, but I can't help but like this big dumb truck. You'll feel much better about it, too, if you start thinking of it as a supercar rather than a utilitarian vehicle. Sure, it's way too big for most places, but who cares, man? It's a 9,000-pound truck that does 0 to 60 quicker than most Ferraris.