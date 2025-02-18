Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre Was Secretly Tested In The Real World By Eager Customers Who Couldn't Wait

It was inevitable that Rolls-Royce would be coming out with a more powerful Black Badge version of its Spectre EV — in fact, EPA filings confirmed its existing a year and a half ago. Now the model has been officially unveiled, with Rolls-Royce touting the Black Badge Spectre as the most powerful Rolls ever, but what really interests us is the story behind its development. Apparently, prospective buyers were so eager to get their hands on the Black Badge variant that Rolls-Royce built a secret group of test cars to give to a group of its best clients. They then helped the brand fine-tune the Black Badge Spectre ahead of its official release.

With 650 horsepower and 793 pound-feet of torque the Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful car Rolls-Royce has ever made, usurping the standard Spectre by 73 hp and 129 lb-ft. That full power is unlocked by a new Infinity mode, a nod to the infinity symbol that denotes Black Badge cars. Press the infinity button on the steering wheel and the peak power is made available, throttle response becomes more direct and the gauge cluster becomes more vibrant.