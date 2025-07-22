2026 Aston Martin Vanquish Volante Is So Beautiful And So Fast It Doesn't Matter That It Costs More Than A House

Without a doubt, the centerpiece of the Vanquish Volante is its gem of a motor. Shared with the coupe, the twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 pumps out a mind-bending 824 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. That mammoth amount of power is sent through an Aston-tuned ZF 8-speed automatic transmission to the rear wheels. That staggering amount of power being routed to the just rear wheels is, let's say, overwhelming.

The Vanquish Volante knows this, and that's why the powertrain is in a constant fight with the electronic differential and traction and stability control systems to keep the driver on the straight and narrow. In default GT mode, the car's ECU cuts power in gears one through four just so you don't accidentally end up in a tree. Flip it into Sport mode and the driver gets full power. That doesn't matter too much since the traction control will do its best to limit wheelspin, but it's a losing battle for sure. Regardless of what mode the driver is in, the Vanquish Volante holds the title of the fastest front-engine convertible in the world with a top speed of 214 mph, and — if you can get the grip — it'll rocket from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

With the V12 howling, the turbos spinning and the wind blowing, I white-knuckle the leather-wrapped steering wheel. The best way I can describe the sensation of driving the Vanquish Volante is "so much." There is just so much going on at all times. It's a car I could never get bored or tired of, because if I blink for a second too long, I know I'll become incredibly well acquainted with whatever happens to be on the side of the road. It's invigorating.

Aston Martin worked hard to make the Volante just as fun to drive as the coupe. To make up for the lost rigidity of a roof, engineers slightly stiffened the rear springs and front anti-roll bar. Despite that, the car isn't unpleasant to cruise in. If anything, it feels a bit softer than the DB12 coupe I tested a little while back. I can certainly envision myself covering entire continents in the Vanquish Volante without much issue, in part because of its Bilstein dampers. However, I'd have to stop for gas rather often. The EPA rates the Vanquish Volante at 13 mpg city, 20 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined, but if you do any spirited driving at all, expect far worse numbers.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

For as good as the Vanquish Volante is in a straight line, it's also a lot of fun in the corners. Of course, you've got to be careful. It certainly tends toward understeer, but that can be easily fixed with a boot-full of throttle — just not too much or you're soon going to find out what was behind you as you spin around. Still, once I've mastered the gas pedal, I find that the electric steering box does a pretty good job at communicating what's going on at the front end. It's not the most talkative unit, but the steering feels very precise on center, and most of the time I'm just holding on for dear life anyway.