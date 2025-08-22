What Car Would You Daily Drive If You Were Rich As Hell?
Cars can be great, but they're also ridiculously expensive, and that's even before you get to the really good stuff that actually deserves its place on a poster on your bedroom wall. As a result, enthusiasts love dreaming about what they'd buy if they had a ridiculous amount of money. What you'd buy and what you'd actually drive on a daily basis, however, aren't always the same thing.
After all, in this hypothetical scenario, the MK4 Supra you had built within an inch of its life would probably be ridiculously cool, but is that really the car you'd take to the doctor's office or dinner with friends? If you had so much money you could easily afford a Ferrari Testarossa, would you really want to deal with the headaches of driving a 40-year-old Italian exotic every single day? Maybe you would, but I think for a lot of people, something a little more practical would be the way to go.
So let's forget the dream cars you'd buy and only use on special occasions, track days, arraignment hearings (just kidding, white collar crime is completely legal now), etc. What car would you actually daily drive if you were rich as hell?
My pick
If I'm picking out my ultimate rich guy daily driver, I want it to be a convertible that's also as comfortable as possible. I want this car to let the breeze in and also bend the laws of physics to insulate me from the road. That naturally lends itself to a Bentley, but I don't think I'd go with the Continental GT Convertible. It's exactly what I'm asking for, but it's also a little too obvious. A little too easy.
No, the car I'd pick is the Bentley Azure. Or more specifically, the Azure T. Now that's a car with some presence. You don't even have to know what you're looking at to see that's a special car, and if you do, you'll know I paid extra for the version with 738 pound-feet of torque, just because. And you better believe an Azure T would cost a fortune to keep on the road. Plenty of people have Bentley Lease money, but do they have Out-Of-Warranty Bentley Convertible money? Of course they don't. Buncha poors.
What about you, though? Would you spring for something truly exotic like a Pagani for your daily? Maybe a restomodded Land Rover Defender? Hire a driver for your $500,000 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter? Would you even have a daily? Whatever it is, be sure to let us know down in the comments.