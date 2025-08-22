What Car Would You Daily Drive If You Were Rich As Hell?

Cars can be great, but they're also ridiculously expensive, and that's even before you get to the really good stuff that actually deserves its place on a poster on your bedroom wall. As a result, enthusiasts love dreaming about what they'd buy if they had a ridiculous amount of money. What you'd buy and what you'd actually drive on a daily basis, however, aren't always the same thing.

After all, in this hypothetical scenario, the MK4 Supra you had built within an inch of its life would probably be ridiculously cool, but is that really the car you'd take to the doctor's office or dinner with friends? If you had so much money you could easily afford a Ferrari Testarossa, would you really want to deal with the headaches of driving a 40-year-old Italian exotic every single day? Maybe you would, but I think for a lot of people, something a little more practical would be the way to go.

So let's forget the dream cars you'd buy and only use on special occasions, track days, arraignment hearings (just kidding, white collar crime is completely legal now), etc. What car would you actually daily drive if you were rich as hell?