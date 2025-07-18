These Are The Best Convertibles Ever Made, According To You
The allure of a topless car is timeless. It changes you as a person, and only for the better. The uncontrollable rizz of the wind-swept hair, the ever-growing collection of sunglasses, the buzzed grin caused by sucking down car exhaust straight from traffic, the chance to really layer on that tan; yes, a convertible's owner is easy to spot. They're cool dudes and gals. Every car should be a convertible, but then it takes a special type to own such an impractical car. A rag top can help owners overlook terrible build and ride quality cause hey, you didn't buy this because you were being reasonable. You bought a car with no top because you are fun and free and not bogged down by cares like fuel milage or a torsional rigidity.
We asked you a few days ago to name what you think the best convertible is, and you reached through time to pull out some of the best examples of drop-tops known to man. Everything from modern Lexuses to old Caddys made the cut. Take a look through some of the best answers.
The obvious and correct choice
The answer is obvious. Not just a convenient acronym.
It's the Miata.
How many other convertibles have a 35+ year history, with sales still continuing today? It was declared the best selling two-seat sports car in history 25 years ago, then the 1,000,000th Miata was built in 2016, and at this point it's past 1.2M units. There will be an NE at some point in the future. The only car I can think of that comes close is the Mustang convertible. Depending on data, the Miata has cleared Mustang sales by as much as 500k units, but definitely more than 300k units. Nothing comes close.
It's affordable, efficient, lightweight, fun to drive and actually reliable. Owners can take their car to the track (embarrass many more expensive cars), then cruise around with the top down. You can pretty easily put 200+k miles on one, so it's fun for many, many years.
Everything else is a distant battle for second.
From dolsh
Maybe Miata isn't the answer...
Has to be the S2000. I've had my 2007 since 2008, 95K miles and 18 years later, zero problems other than usual maintenance and top replacements (due to age). No way any of my past Porsches, Audis, BMWs, or whatever would still be so reliable/quick/tight/fun after so much time and mileage as this S2000.
Honda S2000. Legendary engine, controllable oversteer, great purpose-built chassis, can fit a set of golf clubs in the trunk. What more can you ask for?
From Christian Longwolf and i mek bron snek
Nothing like a cruising queen from the golden age of Detroit steel
Tough question as there are a lot of cool convertibles that would be great answers but I'm going with the 1959 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz. The rocket-inspired design is more than an iconic timeless look. The design symbolized 1950's America as a whole – post-World War II optimism combined with space-age futurism. And that is what makes the car so memorable to this day.
From Giantsgiants
How can I come up and get myself a Lincoln?
the 66(and associated years) Lincoln Continental 4 door. It is everything a convertible should be, sure a ripper with the top down can be a blast on a back road, but for me the entire point of a drop top is to take in the world.
What better way to do that than in a couch on wheels with enough room for your entire crew and two extra doors? It's timeless, it's effortlessly cool and it's unique.
First gen Lincoln Continental 4-door convertible. A boulevard cruiser classic that never goes out of style
From JaredOfLondon and Jimboy Junio
Love that hurts so good
E-Type. The car's looks offset its lack of reliability.
From GrandFunk
It's as close to perfect as you can get
The current Generation Z4. It's perfectly balanced, stylish, fast, good on gas, has excellent trunk space and surprising reliable. It can also be optioned with a manual transmission.
From 1UZFE
A favorite around these parts
I'll go newer, the Lexus LC 500. Not the fastest, not the latest tech, but on looks alone, hard to find a better-looking ride Throw in that sweet sounding V8 and Toyota reliability.
From JBodyBuilder
Just remember; no sex with the cars, please
Andy took my initial pick...
So, I'll go with my lottery winnings dream pick: 1961 Ferrari 250GT California. Because if lust, sex, and desire can be morphed into a car, it's this Ferrari. It's one of these cars that you can show to no one who knows a thing about cars, and in under five seconds, they'll be saying they love it while being weak in the knees. Pure beauty with a snarling V12 as its raging heart.
Honorable mentions: Let's see any 1960s era Jaguar, Dodge Viper, Mazda MX-5 Miata, and Honda S2000
From Xavier96
Classic and classy
Mercedes S Class W111. Classic Mercedes styling, V8, two doors, four seats, just 10 model years.
From Gin and Panic