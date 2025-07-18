These Are The Best Convertibles Ever Made, According To You

The allure of a topless car is timeless. It changes you as a person, and only for the better. The uncontrollable rizz of the wind-swept hair, the ever-growing collection of sunglasses, the buzzed grin caused by sucking down car exhaust straight from traffic, the chance to really layer on that tan; yes, a convertible's owner is easy to spot. They're cool dudes and gals. Every car should be a convertible, but then it takes a special type to own such an impractical car. A rag top can help owners overlook terrible build and ride quality cause hey, you didn't buy this because you were being reasonable. You bought a car with no top because you are fun and free and not bogged down by cares like fuel milage or a torsional rigidity.

We asked you a few days ago to name what you think the best convertible is, and you reached through time to pull out some of the best examples of drop-tops known to man. Everything from modern Lexuses to old Caddys made the cut. Take a look through some of the best answers.