Tesla's Slow-Selling Cybertruck Is Getting A Price Hike

Audi is in a tough spot because of President Donald Trump's tariffs, and you're going to suffer because of it. It's one of the few companies that imports every vehicle it sells in the U.S., so for the 2026 model year, prices will be going up from $800 to $4,700, depending on model and trim. It's bad news for an automaker that is already dealing with a sales slump in the United States.

Except for the Q5, which is built in Mexico, all Audis are built in Europe. Vehicles from the EU are currently being hit with a 27.5% tariff, but it could soon but reduced to 15% as part of a trade pact with the U.S. From Automotive News:

The electric Q4 E-tron compact crossover will see the smallest price increase, $800 or 1.6 percent, to $51,895, while pricing will rise by $4,700, or 3.7 percent, to $131,295 for the low-volume S8 large sedan, Audi said Aug. 21. The starting price on Audi's entry model, the A3 compact sedan, is rising $1,900, or 4.8 percent, to $41,395. The Q7 large crossover now starts at $63,295, up $1,500, while the closely related Q8 crossover now starts at $76,895, up $1,200. All prices include shipping. Lower-volume performance models received some of the highest increases. The starting prices of both the RS 6 Avant wagon and RS 7 sedan rose $4,100. Audi did not release 2026 model-year pricing for the A5 compact sedan, A6 E-tron Sportback sedan, A6 midsize sedan, or Q5 and Q6 E-tron midsize crossovers.

To help cushion the blow, Audi is including its Signature Care scheduled maintenance program for all 2026 models. Buyers will also get one brake fluid service and some minor equipment enhancements.

While these additions will certainly help, the added prices are certainly going to be a tough pill to swallow for most buyers.