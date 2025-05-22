Tesla Cybertrucks Lose 35% Of Their Value In Just 1 Year

For the longest time, after the Cybertruck launched, Tesla wouldn't take the cars on trade towards other models. Now the automaker has finally opened up the option, allowing Cybertruck owners to sell their cars back to Tesla, but in so doing it's revealed why it never took them in before: Tesla doesn't think used Cybertrucks are worth all that much.

Users on the Cybertruck Owner's Club forum have been playing around with trade estimates on their trucks — simply out of curiosity, you see, they would never sell their beloved truck that they 100% fully intend to drive until they die and then be buried in — and they're seeing stunningly low offers. The user who opened the thread, an owner of a Foundation Series truck that cost $99,900 new, got an estimate of just $65,400 for his truck — a drop of $34,500, 35% of the truck's value, in just about a year. All that value lost with less than 6,500 miles on the odometer.