Audi Says Everything's Fine If You Ignore The Tariffs

Automakers have been shredding their financial estimates for 2025 left and right, but Audi is different. Audi has complete and utter faith in its 2025 guidance, a financial document laying out expectations for the year to investors — so long as you don't look too close at those tariffs behind the curtain. It's fine, actually, if you don't think about those. From Reuters:

Volkswagen's premium brand Audi on Monday kept its full-year guidance, with the caveat that any impact from U.S. tariffs was not included, after its first-quarter revenue rose 12.4% on higher sales of electric models. ... "Financial implications of import tariffs, particularly in the United States, cannot be conclusively assessed," Audi said, adding that implications of a March agreement between Audi's management and the works council were also not yet taken into account in the guidance. Audi, which has no factories in the United States, confirmed it would decide this year whether to set up production capacity there.

I'm gonna start making cash offers on apartments for sale, telling sellers that my finances totally check out so long as no one investigates my bank account. Surely this will go well for me.