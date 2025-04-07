Tesla Sitting On Thousands Of Unsold Cybertrucks As It Stops Accepting Its Own Cars As Trade-Ins

Despite Tesla's lofty sales expectations, Cybertruck monthly sales peaked at just 5,308 units in September last year, and have since fallen sharply. The most recent Cybertruck recall affected almost every unit sold, and in the process revealed that Tesla had only delivered 46,000 of its stainless steel pickups. Beyond the lack of demand, Elon Musk's decision to cozy up to Donald Trump and open DOGE — an organization that has systematically disassembled multiple public institutions that millions of American citizens love and rely on for employment and for services — has negatively impacted the public image of his company.

Now, Tesla owners are trying to get rid of their Teslas in order to distance themselves from Musk's politics, and people around the globe are boycotting the brand. These numerous yet easily avoidable challenges have led to a decline in Tesla resale values and a massive surplus of undesirable new Cybertrucks, enough that the company will allegedly no longer accept its own Cybertrucks on trade-in. According to Electrek:

"Many Cybertruck owners reported trying to trade-in the truck for a new vehicle and they were told that the automaker currently doesn't accept its own vehicle as a trade-in. Some owners who have had their trucks in service for extended periods of time are also trying to get Tesla to take the truck back, but the company is forcing them to go through the Lemon Law process. ...Used Cybertruck prices are down 55% year over year, 13% over the last three months, and 6% over the last month. As Tesla doesn't take the Cybertruck as a trade-in, other used car dealers are also reticent about buying the vehicle. They have been known to give low-ball offers to potential sellers as they wait to see where the price will stabilize."

As President Donald Trump's tariffs continue to thrust stock markets into chaos, and Musk doubles-down on his controversial behaviors, Tesla's future is uncertain. "Tesla Takedown" protests have taken place in at least 253 cities around the world, and it doesn't seem like that momentum will slow any time soon.