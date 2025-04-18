Tesla Gives Cybertuck Buyers Huge Discounts And Perks Just To Take The Slow-Selling Trucks Off The Lot

To get around President Trump's tariff debacle, Toyota is apparently considering producing the next generation of the RAV4 in the United States. It's the latest automaker to rethink its global supply chain to lessen the impact of Trump's tariffs on imported vehicles.

Right now, Toyota makes the current version of one of the best-selling vehicles in America in Kentucky, Canada and Japan. Its original plans were to export the next-gen RAV4 to the U.S. from Canada and Japan, but the automaker is now reportedly considering Kentucky as a production option. This is all according to three people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. From Reuters:

Adding supply from the United States would also lessen the impact for the Japanese automaker from President Donald Trump's 25% tariffs on imported cars and avoid potentially higher costs in cases of fluctuations in the volatile yen currency, two of the people said. [...] Toyota has yet to finalise its production plans, the people said. Any production changes cannot be implemented quickly and require long-term planning, one of them said, due to the time-consuming and capital-intensive work involved in retooling manufacturing facilities and adjusting supply chains. If the automaker goes ahead with the Kentucky plan, it would probably start production there in 2027, one of the people said. Regardless of the outcome with Kentucky, Toyota's overall vehicle output in Canada is likely to be maintained, the people said.

It's not exactly clear how many of the new RAV4 Toyota plans to make in the U.S. It currently has 11 plans across the country, and it built nearly 1.3 million vehicles in the U.S. That works out to more than half of the 2.3 million cars it sold here overall. The RAV4 made up about 475,000 of those sales.

Toyota is planning to unveil an all-new version of the RAV4 in 2024, and it really needs it. The fourth-generation RAV4 has been on sale since the 2013 model year. It's time for an update.