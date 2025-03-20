Tesla Cybertruck Hit With 8th Recall Due To Glued On Body Panels Just Kinda Flying Off

Tesla is recalling every single Cybertruck it has sold since the truck first went on sale 15 months ago because the adhesive it uses to join the stainless steel body panels to the vehicle is "susceptible to environmental embrittlement." Why Tesla is talking like Mr. Milchick, I do not know, but pretty much this means the glue it used to stick body panels on the Cybertruck's frame isn't good enough. Because of that, panels are peeling away, and that's not good for anybody.

In a recall report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Tesla says that just one percent of the 46,096 Cybertrucks it has sold actually have the defect, but I suppose it's better to be safe than sorry. Also, for those keeping score at home, this is the Cybertruck's eighth recall since it went on sale at the end of 2023. From Bloomberg:

Tesla says in the report that it will foot the bill for replacing the panels with ones that meet its durability requirements. But as of March 18 — the day Tesla submitted its recall report — the company said it had not yet corrected the issue in production. The manufacturer said it expected to sort out the remedy on or around March 21. "If the cant rail stainless steel panel separates from the vehicle while in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorists and increase their risk of injury or a collision," Tesla said. The company identified 151 warranty claims that may be related to the condition.

This isn't the first time the Cybertruck has been recalled for body panel issues. In June of 2024, the truck was recalled because a trim piece along the exterior of the truck's bed could come loose and fly off while driving. I'm sure this recall will fix the issue once and for all.