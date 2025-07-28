European Cars Are Back On The Menu, But Prices Will Rise

The United States has been antagonizing its trading partners under the Trump administration, demanding that our allies pay fealty in the form of tariffs on trade. This isn't how tariffs actually work — American importers pay the tax, no new money enters the country's economy from other nations — but things work differently in the reality imagined by our President, so we're sort of stuck with this. Our trading partners have had to essentially watch the social media platform that Trump himself owns to see how much extra their goods will cost on any given day, but now the European Union can rest easy knowing it has a set, safe deal with us. Sort of. From Reuters:

The United States and the European Union agreed on a framework trade deal, which leaders on both sides of the Atlantic said would end months of uncertainty for industries and consumers. Here are the main elements of the deal that will enter into force on August 1 through an executive order by President Donald Trump, according to EU officials: * BASELINE TARIFF RATE: Almost all EU goods entering the U.S. will be subject to a 15% baseline tariff. The 15% tariff is not added to any existing rates * CARS: Cars and car parts will be subject to the 15% tariff, compared to the 27.5% they face now.

Your next European car will likely cost at least 15% more, thanks to these tariffs. Even if you buy a Volkswagen built in the United States, that factory is still paying 15% extra for parts — unless the parts are also made here, in which case someone's paying an extra 50% for European steel and aluminum. The only way to dodge tariffs is to do everything here, from mining through to a final product, which will itself add costs because mining companies in the States can't use Dickensian orphans as labor. Well, not yet anyway. Florida's working on it. Regardless, your next car will cost you more, and there are plenty more parts of the EU trade deal that are pending investigation from the United States. This is fine.