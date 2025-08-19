2026 Nissan Leaf Gets 303 Miles Of Range For $31,485, And That Isn't Even The Cheapest One

The third-generation 2026 Nissan Leaf looks unrecognizable next to the old Leaf, but despite appearing much larger than the car it replaces, it's actually smaller than before. Wild. Nissan also promises more than 300 miles of range, which is pretty impressive, but what's even more impressive is what it plans to charge for the new Leaf. The 303-mile Leaf S+ starts at a pretty darn affordable $31,485, including destination. The craziest part, though, is that the Leaf S+ isn't even the base model — a less expensive Leaf is coming after the initial launch.

Now, this less-expensive Leaf S wasn't exactly a secret. We already knew it would have a smaller 52-kWh battery, compared to the 75-kWh one in other Leaf models. It will also have a smaller, less-powerful motor that cranks out 174 horsepower and 254 pound-feet of torque versus the other Leaf's 214 hp and 261 lb-ft of torque. Nissan still hasn't announced the base Leaf's range, but doing some quick math based on the battery size and range of the Leaf S+ would put it around 210 miles, although it'll probably be better than that since the smaller battery weighs less. And it'll cost less than the $31,485 Nissan plans to charge for the Leaf S+? Oh heck yeah.

Of course, even if we're talking about a new car that costs less than the original Leaf did back in 2011, $30,000 is still a heck of a lot of money, and you can't really call it cheap. At the same time, it's awesome to see pricing really start to come down on longer-range EVs, and I wouldn't be surprised if lease prices end up being less per month than a lot of people currently spend on gas every month.