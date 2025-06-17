Third-Generation 2026 Nissan Leaf Is Finally Ready For The Real World

Nissan has already released a few images of the new Leaf, but this is the first time we've seen all three hundred and sixty degrees of it. The Leaf now has a crossover bend to it, but in more of a Kia Soul sense than a Jeep Cherokee vibe. There's subtle body cladding around the lower body and wheel arches, but that's about all that's crossover-y about it. Compared to the old Leaf, the new one is actually three inches shorter in length with a half-inch-shorter wheelbase, and its height is about the same, but it's a tad wider. I think the proportions are quite nice, with stubby overhangs and a curved roofline with katana-inspired trim like on the Z. Nissan says the new Leaf has a drag coefficient of 0.26, an improvement of 0.03 over both the Ariya and the old Leaf. It's the first Nissan with pop-out door handles up front, while the rears are hidden in the C-pillar.

Nissan

The Leaf's face is the wing-like corporate look we've seen on other new Nissans, and I think it works well. Its LED headlights and criss-crossing bumper lines give it a bit of a smiling look, and the surfacing along the body side gives it a nice stance, especially at the rear fenders. Like on the Z, the taillights are behind a translucent panel, with the lights being rounded rectangles in a "2-3" orientation — pronounced "ni-san" in Japanese. That motif is also found in the headlights, the rad wheel designs and some places in the cabin, and Nissan is spelled out on the tailgate below an integrated spoiler. The Leaf will come in some real colors too, with an optional black roof on some.