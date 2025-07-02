Vehicle Sales Are Up, But The Good Times May Be Over Soon

Vehicle sales in the U.S. rose in the second quarter of 2025 thanks to a renewed demand for gas-powered vehicles, but the industry doesn't expect the good times to go on forever. More than likely, the second half of the year is going to be made rather bumpy as Presdient Trump's tariff mess makes prices even higher.

General Motors saw sales rise 7% in the quarter because of cheaper crossovers like the Trax (which is excellent). That growth helped GM maintain its top sales spot in the country. It wasn't the only company to see a rise, though. Ford reported a 14.2% quarterly sales increase, Hyundai Group was up 10% year over year and Toyota's was up a solid 7.2%. A lot of these bumps can be attributed to buyers who wanted to snag a deal before it was too late. I'm sure these automakers are enjoying this moment of happiness, but it all could come crashing down rather soon. From Reuters:

The tariffs are expected to hit budget-friendly imported models, including Ford's compact Maverick pickup and GM's Trax, denting affordability concerns as the average new-vehicle price nears $50,000. "Much of the pull-ahead demand that fired up sales in April and May has now been satiated, so consumer demand is expected to be weaker in the coming months," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive.

Overall, U.S. new vehicle sales in June came in around the 1.25 million unit mark. That represents a seasonally adjusted annual rate of about 15.34 million vehicles. Not too shabby. However, once people start having to pay through the nose to cover some of the costs of Trump's tariffs (because automakers aren't going to swallow that money forever), you can probably expect vehicle sales in the third and fourth quarter of 2025 to look a hell of a lot different.