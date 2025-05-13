Volkswagen ID Buzz Recalled For Third-Row Seats That Are Too Roomy

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on April 23 that Volkswagen is recalling 5,637 ID Buzzes because their exceptionally roomy third row of seats is too wide to only have two seatbelts. According to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 208, the Buzz's third row is technically wide enough to fit three passengers, but is only equipped with two seat belts, so there's a chance owners may squeeze three people back there, which would increase the risk of injury during a crash. The owner's manual includes a note that limits the number of passengers to the number of seatbelts in the vehicle, but it still fails to comply with the federal standard. The issue appears to affect every ID Buzz sold so far.

Volkswagen issued a prior recall earlier last month for an incorrectly displayed warning light that can fail to alert the driver of critical safety information. The brake system warning light may be the incorrect symbol and color, and thus fails to comply with FVMSS 135 and 101. Considering that Volkswagen took an additional two years between releasing the ID Buzz in Europe and releasing it in the United States, it's surprising that such seemingly straightforward federal motor vehicle safety standards were not considered prior to going on sale.