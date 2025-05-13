Volkswagen ID Buzz Recalled For Third-Row Seats That Are Too Roomy
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on April 23 that Volkswagen is recalling 5,637 ID Buzzes because their exceptionally roomy third row of seats is too wide to only have two seatbelts. According to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) 208, the Buzz's third row is technically wide enough to fit three passengers, but is only equipped with two seat belts, so there's a chance owners may squeeze three people back there, which would increase the risk of injury during a crash. The owner's manual includes a note that limits the number of passengers to the number of seatbelts in the vehicle, but it still fails to comply with the federal standard. The issue appears to affect every ID Buzz sold so far.
Volkswagen issued a prior recall earlier last month for an incorrectly displayed warning light that can fail to alert the driver of critical safety information. The brake system warning light may be the incorrect symbol and color, and thus fails to comply with FVMSS 135 and 101. Considering that Volkswagen took an additional two years between releasing the ID Buzz in Europe and releasing it in the United States, it's surprising that such seemingly straightforward federal motor vehicle safety standards were not considered prior to going on sale.
VW will install trim pieces to decrease the width of the seat cushion
Volkswagen was made aware of the non-compliance by a supplier as early as February 12 and began investigating. External FVMSS compliance testing found that due to the width of the ID Buzz's third row, there should be three designated seating positions. In order to amend the issue, Volkswagen will fit unpadded trim parts to limit the width of the third row of seats to comply with 49 CFR Part 571.10 and FMVSS 208. As it applies to the Volkswagen ID Buzz, FVMSS 571.10 states,
"Any bench or split-bench seat in a passenger car, truck or multipurpose passenger vehicle with a GVWR less than 4,536 kilograms (10,000 pounds), having greater than 127 centimeters (50 inches) of hip room (measured in accordance with Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Recommended Practice J1100a, revised September 1975, ”Motor Vehicle Dimensions” (incorporated by reference, see §571.5), shall have not less than three designated seating positions, unless the seat design or vehicle design is such that the center position cannot be used for seating."
There have been no recorded field claims of any safety issues on behalf of owners of affected Buzzes regarding their van's extra spacious third-row seats. Dealers have already been notified of the recall, and owner notifications are expected to be mailed out by June 20. Would you take your Buzz in to have this recall addressed?