Tesla Loses To BYD In Europe

Tesla has long been the best-seller in Europe, with the Model Y seemingly sitting as the default new car to purchase on the continent. Now, it's losing that title, and BYD is all too eager to step in and outsell Tesla — even discounting the Chinese brand's hybrids, its EVs alone outsold Tesla in Europe. From Reuters:

Chinese automaker BYD sold more electric vehicles in Europe than Tesla for the first time, according to a report by JATO Dynamics, as an aging model lineup and CEO Elon Musk's politics hurt demand for the U.S. EV maker's cars. BYD, which also makes plug-in hybrid vehicles, registered 7,231 battery-powered electric vehicles (BEV) in Europe in April, while Tesla registered 7,165 units, the market research firm said. "This is a watershed moment for Europe's car market, particularly when you consider that Tesla has led the European BEV market for years, while BYD only officially began operations beyond Norway and the Netherlands in late 2022," JATO Dynamics' global analyst Felipe Munoz said.

Turns out, Europeans aren't big on buying cheaply built, uncomfortable cars that haven't been visually updated in years. Elon Musk's personal toxic brand has also hurt his various companies across the board at home and abroad, with studies and sales numbers showing his extreme political antics are incredibly unpopular with the very people he needs to buy cars to keep his empire afloat.