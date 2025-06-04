Tesla's Collapse Continues

The Chinese government placed strict restrictions on exports of rare-earth magnets earlier this year, and automakers looking to build magnet-heavy electric motors have since been racing to figure out ways around the limits. As it turns out, the best option may be exactly what China wants: Move factories into the country. From the Wall Street Journal:

Four major automakers are racing to find workarounds to China's stranglehold on rare-earth magnets, which they fear could force them to shut down some car production within weeks. Several traditional and electric-vehicle makers—and their suppliers—are considering shifting some auto-parts manufacturing to China to avoid looming factory shutdowns, people familiar with the situation said. ... "If you want to export a magnet [from China] they won't let you do that. If you can demonstrate that the magnet is in a motor in China, you can do that," said a supply-chain manager at one of the carmakers. China in April began requiring companies to apply for permission to export magnets made with rare-earth metals, including dysprosium and terbium. The country controls roughly 90% of the world's supply of these elements, which help magnets to operate at high temperatures. Much of the world's modern technology, from smartphones to F-35 jet fighters, rely on these magnets.

Building car parts outside of the U.S. will hurt automakers here, but building them outside of China may become impossible — or at least unrealistically complicated to manage. Who wins?