U.S. Car Sales Are Struggling To Overcome Trump's Tariffs

It's been a rough few months for the U.S. auto industry, thanks mostly to tariffs put in place by President Donald Trump that have severely hurt affordability for vehicles that were already extremely expensive.

Second quarter deliveries are expected to only rise between 1.7 and 2% over the same time last year. That sounds OK, right? Well, it's not that simple. Most of the gains came early in the quarter when customers were rushing to showrooms to buy cars before tariff-related price hikes took hold. It's expected that between April and May about 173,000 extra vehicles were sold as shoppers tried to get ahead of tariffs.

Because of that, June sales are expected to be the worst of the quarter. We could end up seeing a 6% decline over the same time last year, and that's when a major dealership software outage stymied sales. From Automotive News:

Cox expects second-quarter sales of 4.18 million vehicles, up 1.7 percent from the same period a year ago. It predicts a second-quarter SAAR of 16.1 million, slower than the first-quarter rate of 16.4 million. Edmunds expects a 2 percent second-quarter sales bump. Both predict big gains for major automakers including Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Toyota and Hyundai. [...] Stellantis, Volkswagen and Tesla are expected to see double-digit sales declines, Cox said. Ford's employee-pricing discounts are expected to help the company to the biggest market share bump among all automakers, Edmunds said, with an 11.6 percent gain over the first quarter and a 14.8 percent increase from the same period a year ago.

Despite the fact that buyers could face higher transaction prices as the year goes on, they were largely spared in the second quarter. The average new-vehicle retail sales transaction price in June is expected to reach $46,233 — up $1,400 (or 3.1%) from the same time last year. However, it's only up $77 from May.

Even though these gains are extremely modest over last year's numbers, I really wouldn't expect them to get any better as 2025 continues and tariffs kick into high gear.