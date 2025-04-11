Tesla Stops Selling U.S.-Made Vehicles In China Because Of Tariffs

Prospective Tesla buyers in China will have to solider on without the possibility of getting a new Model S or Model X. Both vehicles are imported from Tesla's factory in the U.S., and the Chinese government has imposed some pretty steep tariffs on imports from America after President Trump started a trade war for no good reason.

There's no official reason from Tesla as to why its two oldest models are no longer available in China (you can technically still get one if it has already been imported, but supplies are dwindling). However, it doesn't take too much of a stable genius to figure out why. I mean, hell, the changes came just a day after China raised import tariffs on U.S. goods to match Trump's tariffs. From the New York Times:

Since then, Mr. Trump raised tariffs an additional 41 percent to punish Beijing for its retaliatory move, bringing the total duty on imports from China to 145 percent. On Friday, China countered by also lifting its tariffs another 41 percent on American imports, starting on Saturday. Tesla is still selling the Model S in a few Chinese cities where it has inventory. The Model S and Model X, two of the company's more expensive offerings, are not big sellers in China.

Of course, CEO Elon Musk finds himself in a very sticky situation. The CEO has not publically criticized Trump's tariff campaign, but he has apparently alluded to the fact he'd like them to go away. He's also publically feuding with Peter Navarro, a White House senior advisor and one of the goobers who built up Trump's trade policy.

Tesla operates an automobile factory and a battery plant in Shanghai. The Gigafactory, which opened in 2020, was Tesla's first car factory outside of the United States. At the Shanghai facility, the company produces the Model 3 midsize sedan and Model Y sport utility vehicle for sale in China and export abroad. Among foreign automakers, Tesla has one of the coziest relationships with the Chinese government. Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory was the first automobile factory in China to gain approval to be wholly owned by a foreign company without a domestic partner. Mr. Musk has gained unusual access to senior Chinese leaders, working closely with Li Qiang, China's premier who used to be the top official in Shanghai.

Back in March, Tesla's sales of Chinese-made vehicles fell 11.5 percent year-over-year, the Times reports. The automaker has struggled mightily to fend off the superior — and cheaper — alternatives provided by home-grown Chinese automakers like BYD. While Tesla's sales fell last month, BYD's rose 23 percent. I'm sure that chapped Elon's ass.