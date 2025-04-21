New Car Sales Are Going To Take A Massive Dip This Year Thanks To Tariffs

It won't come as a shock to many of you, but it's sure looking like President Donald Trump's tariff mess is going to result in car sales in the U.S. and Canada dropping by 1.8 million vehicles in 2025, and that's just the beginning of the issue. If the global trade war escalates, sales in the two North American countries could stagnate over the next decade. That would be an unmitigated disaster for automakers.

If current tariffs were to remain in place for the next 10 years, it's expected that sales of light-duty vehicles in the U.S. and Canada would hit about 17.6 million vehicles. That is a whopping 7 million units fewer than what is expected with no trade conflicts and strong economic growth, according to a forecast from Detroit-based automotive Telemetry, who spoke with Reuters exclusively.

President Trump's 25% automotive import tariffs went into effect earlier this month, and it included vehicles built in Mexico and Canada. He has also imposed reciprocal tariffs of varying levels on other countries all over the world. Basically, he's made a huge goddamn mess.