New And Used Car Panic-Buying Is Going To Make Finding A New Ride A Nightmare

New and used car dealers may currently be raking in the cash, but that trend won't last long. Once the tariff-free cars are gone, expect those sales to dry up quickly. CNBC reports one estimate suggests increased vehicle costs from Republican tariffs will result in more than 2,000,000 fewer annual vehicle sales in the U.S. and Canada. Consumers may not end up paying the full cost of the tariffs, but they'll at least pay part of them, and with the price of insurance also expected to rise, higher overall costs for new vehicles are expected to push more buyers into used cars.

With used cars already in short supply, the increase in demand will only drive prices higher than they already are. Throw in rising unemployment, the increased cost of everything else and stalling wage growth, and things aren't looking great. So while you definitely shouldn't rush out to buy a car you don't need, it's also completely understandable that so many people are trying to get ahead of higher prices. I mean, heck, I did exactly that last month, even if I wasn't planning to until my car got hit.

Of course, it's entirely possible Trump could reverse course on tariffs, but considering how hard he campaigned on them, his use of tariffs during his first term and his vocal support for them since at least the 1980s, that doesn't seem likely. For the sake of all our wallets, though, let's cross our fingers and hope he does.