Tesla Had To Redesign The Cybertruck Because Engineers Couldn't Make It Amphibious Like Musk Wanted

If you want to make sure everyone immediately knows not to hang out with you, there's no better truck to buy than the Tesla Cybertruck. If you want something that does regular truck stuff, though, you probably want to look elsewhere. Since the Cybertruck went on sale, it's been recalled eight times, for everything from body panels that fly off to unintended acceleration, and it also infamously may not survive a car wash. But how did we get from Tesla promising a go-anywhere, conquer-any-terrain truck to the current disaster? According to the Wall Street Journal, it's because the initial design was scrapped, and the final design was rushed.

It would have probably helped if there had been a clear, final design brief that outlined specific goals for engineers to achieve, but instead, Musk preferred to randomly tweet about new features the Cybertruck would have. The engineering team reportedly took those tweets seriously and attempted to deliver everything Musk promised online, including the part where he claimed it would be amphibious, but when that ended up being too hard, the engineers were forced to give up and start over in an attempt to deliver something Cybertruck-shaped:

Former employees said they took Musk's social posts as orders, but the engineering proved difficult. By 2022, it was clear internally that Cybertruck wouldn't be able to meet all Musk's criteria, so engineers scrapped an early design and started over—developing a smaller, landlocked version of the truck, the people said.

So much for the supposed late-2021 production start that we were initially promised.