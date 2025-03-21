46,000 Cybertruck Sales Sure Isn't A Lot For A Truck That Allegedly Had 1 Million+ Reservations

There are, of course, plenty of people who would never buy a Cybertruck based on the styling alone, and even more people who refused to support Tesla because of Musk's ultra-far-right politics even before he set up his gaming rig in the White House. The Cybertruck's buyers were never going to be regular people, though. Every single Cybertruck buyer is rich, and that demographic is all about lower taxes and fewer regulations, so you wouldn't think the people who saw the production truck and pricing would walk away just because Musk became a vocal Trump supporter.

That family friend, for example, definitely isn't a MAGA die-hard, but he's also probably never voted further left than Libertarian. There's also no reason to believe he'd take issue with Musk's bigotry. That should have been two easy sales for Tesla, and yet, he never went through with it.

The CEO moving right should have only helped attract more people who could actually afford to buy one. And yet, Tesla couldn't even sell 100,000 of them after more than a year? How does anyone drop a bag full of money like that? Not even a tenth of the reservation-holders actually put their money where their mouth was. That's just mystifying. Again, I'm happy Tesla hasn't sold more of these things, especially since they're ugly, poorly built and dangerous on the road, but really is impressive just how few Cybertrucks Musk has actually sold, especially with tax credits and discounts added to sweeten the deal.