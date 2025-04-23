Tesla Is Trying To Rebrand The Cybertruck As An Everyman Vehicle

If Tesla's April 22 earnings report made anything clear, it's that Cybertruck sales are in the crapper. Less than two years after the highly anticipated truck arrived, its 1,000,000+ reservations have been run through with fewer than 50,000 actual deliveries, and now the truck is piling up on Tesla dealer lots. Cox Automotive estimates that just 6,406 Cybertrucks were sold in the first quarter of 2025. Because of that, Tesla has quietly been repositioning the Cybertruck and what it stands for. It hasn't worked, but it's certainly attempting to make its stainless steel pile of horse excrement more of an everyman's vehicle.

Business Insider noticed a strange trend in Cybertruck marketing. Over the past few months, it has tried to cultivate a more working man's aesthetic for the truck. The Austin, Texas-based automaker has changed its website, dropping out-of-this-world aesthetics for pictures that show the Cybertruck hauling work equipment and towing an Airstream trailer. A sales worker at Tesla said the company needs it to appeal to traditional truck buyers as it becomes harder and harder to get off sales lots.