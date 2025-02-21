Tesla Cybertruck Body Panels Are Flying Off While Driving, And This Wrap Shop Owner Figured Out Why

According to Tomasko, Tesla attaches these body panels to plastic frames that are bolted to the body of the truck. Instead of bolting the panels to the frames, though, Tesla uses an adhesive to stick them on. And so far, none of that is particularly concerning. Fancy glue tech has come a long way over the years, and you may be surprised just how strong those bonds can be. They even use adhesives to bond steel beams used in building construction. That said, whether Tesla cheaped out on the adhesive it used or didn't have the proper process in place to ensure proper bonding, the adhesive appears to be what failed when Tomasko's giant boomerang-shaped trim piece fell off.

It isn't just that particular trim piece that's the problem, either. Tomasko told Road & Track he believes it's an issue with the actual body panels themselves, including two of his quarter-panels and the tailgate. To the tailgate's credit, though, it also has a few welds that should help hold it in place even if the adhesive doesn't hold, so at least you don't have to worry about the Cybertruck you see on the road dropping metal off the back of its tailgate and killing you. Just the other body panels and trim pieces. The good news is, he claims to have only seen similar issues on about 15 to 20 percent of the incEl Caminos he's worked on. The bad news is that he says it appears to be more common on new trucks than older ones, which suggests Cybertrucks are actually getting worse, and even a one-in-seven chance is still far too high.