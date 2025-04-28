Elon Musk Will Bankroll Republicans In The Midterm Elections

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has seen what donating millions to Republican candidates has done to his and his automaker's reputations and decided that wasn't done yet. The billionaire is apparently laying the groundwork to be a Republican megadonor in the 2026 midterm election. The news comes about a week after reports that he was pretty much done with his whole DOGE project after not really doing much of anything other than making people's lives worse. Reuters spoke with four anonymous sources who are knowledgeable on the matter.

Still, Musk plans to remain influential with Trump as a political advisor while investing millions in Republican candidates running in next year's election. From Reuters:

After overseeing job cuts at nearly every federal agency while leading the Department of Government Efficiency, Musk told investors last week that he would reduce his time with DOGE to a day or two a week from May. As a special government employee, he can only serve for 130 days, a period that will expire at the end of May. "I think he's exhausted and exasperated, especially with the attacks on his companies," said a third person who has knowledge of Musk's efforts at DOGE. By "stepping back, you make yourself less of a target."

Musk's political meddling has been a nightmare for the reputations of both Musk and Tesla. Since he's a man who clearly very much wants people to like him, this has got to sting.

Tesla has faced a troubling few months. The once-leading electric vehicle brand has been tarnished by protests against Musk's far-right politics. Tesla vehicles have been vandalized. Deliveries of its aging vehicle lineup have nosedived. And its stock price has tumbled, prompting some investors to publicly urge Musk to exit politics. Public disapproval of Musk, a former Democrat, has surged. Some 58% of respondents in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted this month had an unfavorable opinion of Musk. In 2022, his disapproval ratings hovered in the mid-30s, opinion polls showed.

From the looks of it, Musk's political sway with folks outside of Washington seems to be waning quite a bit. After spending millions on a Wisconsin Supreme Court election earlier this year, the candidate Musk backed lost by 10 points. Voters seemed unswayed by Musk's icky ways.

It was also a bit of a tail-between-the-legs situation. After that gnarly defeat, Musk quieted down a bit about his political dealings — taking a slightly lower profile inside the White House, a place he's increasingly not welcome.