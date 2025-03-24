Ford Faces Yet Another Massive Safety Probe As Feds Investigate 1.3 Million Faulty F-150s

Ford was having a pretty good run of it after going almost three weeks without issuing a recall hitting an enormous number of its vehicles. That run of quiet news came crashing down when federal investigators announced a probe into nearly 1.3 million Ford F-150 trucks over gear shift issues.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will investigate more than 1.2 million Ford trucks over reports of "an unexpected gear downshift" that, in some instances, locks the rear wheels of certain trucks. NHTSA received 138 customer complaints about the issue, as Reuters explains:

Complainants alleged an unexpected transmission downshift to a lower gear while traveling at highway speeds without any prior warning or driver input, followed by the vehicle rapidly decelerating. Some complaints added the vehicle's rear wheels would lock temporarily, seize or skid during the downshift, leading to loss of control. This could lead to an increased risk of crash and injury, NHTSA said. The report, however, said no crashes or fires had been reported.

In total, the probe will impact 1,270,970 Ford F-150 pickup trucks across the 2015 to 2017 model years, the NHTSA explained in a release. The probe is the first stage in the NHTSA's recall process and could lead to Ford being forced to roll out a fix for the problem.

Should that happen and a full recall be called on impacted Ford trucks, it would be the 16th recall to hit the 2017 Ford F-150 truck, following issues with the vehicle's brakes, seatbelts, engine components and even its doors.