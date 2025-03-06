Ford Issues Storm Of Recalls On Maverick, F-150, Expedition, Navigator, Escape, Corsair, Mach E, Lightning, And Ecosport Models

The largest of all of these recalls, however, affects the terrible little crossover runabout known as the Ecosport. Apparently for a little over a year between April 2021 and July 2022, the front axle shafts could be improperly installed. If the axle doesn't lock into the transmission as deeply as it should, there's a potential that the car could roll away from a stop, even if it was shifted into park. All vehicles in that timeline will get an inspection and the halfshafts will be replaced if necessary.

If you have a Maverick Hybrid, Escape Hybrid, or Lincoln Corsair Hybrid, it's possible that the previous recall to update your Hybrid Powertrain Control Module was not updated correctly. The software in your car could cause it to shift into neutral without warning. Only 207 vehicles across those three product lines are affected.

Here's a big one. A group of Ford and Lincoln light trucks and SUVs could have an issue with the integrated trailer brake controller module, causing the towed trailer not to brake when the vehicle brakes. Over 10,000 vehicles are affected from 2021 and 2022, so if you have one of those model years, definitely check to see if your VIN is on the list. Ford will update your software free of charge.

Hopefully Ford can get its recalls sorted and fix them the correct way the first time. If it didn't have to re-do all of this work, the recall list would only be three instead of eight. Think about that, Ford.