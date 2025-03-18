BYD Reveals 1,000-kW Charging, Twice As Fast As Tesla's Newest Supercharger

Skeptics often tout their dread of potentially spending hours tethered to a charging station as a deterrent from ever buying an electric vehicle. Those concerns might be a thing of the past as BYD revealed its new vehicle platform capable of 1,000-kW charging speeds on Monday. The lightning-fast speeds are twice as fast as Tesla's fourth-generation Supercharger cabinet launched earlier this year, and far beyond the 350-kW max that other EVs in the U.S. can currently handle. The Chinese automotive giant claims that recharging stops with vehicles built on its new "Super E-Platform" will be more akin to refueling at a gas station.

The Han L sedan and Tang L SUV will be the first EVs built on BYD's new platform, Reuters reports. Both models will start at $37,330, a relatively affordable price. However, just because an electric car can recharge at a certain speed, it doesn't mean that the infrastructure can support it. BYD also stated that it will build over 4,000 stations capable of 1,000 kW charging across China. During the launch event live stream, BYD founder Wang Chuanfu said: