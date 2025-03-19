Tesla Value Tanks So Hard It's Not Even Elon Musk's Most Valuable Asset Anymore

Another day, another update on the dire state of things at American automaker Tesla. After witnessing its first decline in sales for almost a decade last year, being subject to attacks on its dealerships and getting hit with numerous calls for boycotts as a result of company boss Elon Musk's work gutting the U.S. government, Tesla's misfortunes are finally coming back to hit musk where it hurts: his wallet.

Well, his enormous wealth, to be specific, as the free-falling stock price at Tesla now means that Musk's share in the automaker is worth less than his stake in SpaceX for the first time in more than five years, reports the Guardian. The price of shares in Tesla fell from its high of almost $480 per share in December to around $225 per share at the time of writing. This hit Musk's stake in the company, which is now worth around $127 billion and is less than his $147 billion stake in SpaceX:

Tesla has come under stark pressure on the market since Donald Trump's inauguration, as it became clear that much of Musk's attention is on his work at the so-called "department of government efficiency" (Doge), and the new administration's tariff policies injected uncertainty into the economy. Shares in Tesla sank 5.4% on Tuesday, as Wall Street continued to struggle. The benchmark S&P 500 index closed down 1.1%.

While Tesla's value is in free fall, Musk is doing little to reassure investors that he has a plan to turn around fortunes at the automaker. In fact, the billionaire admitted last week that he was having "great difficulty" juggling his work gutting government services with his commitments to Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter X.

Despite this admission, Musk is still preparing to head to court to defend the $56 billion pay package that he thinks he's worth for running Tesla in his spare time. Right.