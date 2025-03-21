Record Tesla Trade-Ins Hit As Owners Turn Their Backs On The Brand

Not long ago, the security of a Kia or Hyundai car was a joke, even sparking a social media trend for stealing the Korean cars. Until a clampdown on vehicle security at the two companies brought about an enormous drop in the number of vehicle thefts across the country over the course of 2024.

Lax security on Hyundai and Kia vehicles led to a surge in car thefts across American in recent years, but a clampdown appears to be reversing the trend, reports CarScoops. The two automakers worked to address weaknesses with their cars, which led to a 17 percent drop in car thefts last year:

Maine was the only state to experience an increase in vehicle thefts as the rate climbed 2%. Numbers fell everywhere else with huge declines in Washington (-32%), Nevada (-31%), Oregon (-30%), Nebraska (-29%), and Colorado (-26%).

In total, 850,708 cars were reported as stolen last year following the largest drop in car thefts for more than 40 years, the site adds. In fact, the decline in thefts was so sharp that the number of cars stolen fell below 2020 levels.

There's still work to be done at Hyundai and Kia, however, as despite tightening security the automakers still lead the list for America's most stolen cars. In 2024, the most stolen car in America was the Hyundai Elantra, closely followed by the Hyundai Sonata.

Other cars making up the five most stolen models were the Chevrolet Silverado, Honda Accord and the Kia Optima.