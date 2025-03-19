Tesla Attacks Branded 'Domestic Terrorism' As DOJ Pushes For Harsh Sentences For Damaging Teslas

Five Tesla cars were set alight in Nevada Tuesday amid growing backlash against Tesla and the work company boss Elon Musk is doing to gut the federal government. The attacks sparked a pretty strong response from U.S. lawmakers Wednesday, with the United States Department of Justice branding the incidents "domestic terrorism" and calling for harsh penalties for anyone caught damaging Tesla property.

Tesla cars in the wild have been hit with everything from eggs to dog poop. The attacks led president Donald Trump to claim that individuals caught targeting Tesla dealers and cars would be tried as domestic terrorists, and now his comments have been echoed by the DOJ and attorney general Pamela Bondi.

Bondi called the attacks on Tesla property "nothing short of domestic terrorism" and said such incidents should carry a minimum "five-year mandatory" sentences for anybody charged with damaging Tesla property, reports ABC News.