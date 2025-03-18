Teslas Possibly Set On Fire Intentionally Across Multiple States Overnight
Police in Kansas City, Missouri are investigating a possible arson attack at a local Tesla dealership after two Cybertrucks caught fire just before midnight on March 17. Officials say an officer saw one of the trucks on fire, and it spread to a second Cybertruck before firefighters could put it out. From video at the scene, it also looks like a couple of chargers were charred in the fire. I don't know about you, but two fewer Cybertrucks on the road doesn't sound like the worst thing in the world, does it? At the same time this was all happening, police and fire personnel in Las Vegas responded to a pretty big fire at a Tesla Collision Center.
The Kansas City Fire Department ordered both the Bomb and Arson units to assist at the scene, according to KMBC 9. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it doesn't take too much of a genius to realize someone probably intentionally set this thing. The Fire Department tells FOX 4 Kansas City that the fire was soon brought under control with the use of a fire blanket to choke out the fire. The officer who originally saw the fire tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but it was a fruitless endeavor. A burning EV is no joke, folks.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told CBS 8 that they had "received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot."
Obviously, it's extremely early days for both investigations, so I'm sure more information — including the source of the fire — will come to light soon. We'll be sure to give you updates as we get them.
Tesla vandalism on the rise
It's really not too shocking that something like this would happen, though. Since Tesla CEO Elon Musk made his hard turn to the right, vandalism attacks against the vehicles he makes have been on the rise. In fact, the vandalism is getting so bad that insurance rates may end up spiking for some owners, and President Donald Trump (Elon's best buddy) says that Tesla vandals will be tried with domestic terrorism. I suppose if you were looking for a sign to get rid of your Tesla, this is it.
These vandalism attacks started pretty much as soon as Cybertrucks got into the hands of the general public. In July of 2024, we told you about two separate vandalism stories. One involved a guy's Cybertruck ice cream truck having its windows smashed and another involved someone spray paint "F**k Elon" on 34 Cybertrucks at a lot in Florida. There have also been a number of protests at Tesla stores around the country, which Musk says are secretly funded by George Soros. I'm sure those protestors are still waiting for their checks.
Musk is mad
You probably won't be too shocked to find out Musk isn't thrilled people are setting his cars on fire. Perhaps he should have thought about that before becoming the right-wing loon he currently is, but that's beside the point.
Like he so often does, Musk took to X to express his feelings on the Vegas fire, specifically, referring to it as "terrorism."
"This level of violence is insane and deeply wrong," he wrote in a second post. "Tesla just makes electric cars and has done nothing to deserve these evil attacks."
Listen, amigo: property damage at one of the most valuable companies in the world is never evil. While Tesla itself has never done anything outwardly evil (if you ignore the racism, sexism and homophobia issues among many others), Musk has intrinsically tied himself to the brand. That means that no matter what evil garbage Musk does, it reflects directly on Tesla.