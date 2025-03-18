Teslas Possibly Set On Fire Intentionally Across Multiple States Overnight

Police in Kansas City, Missouri are investigating a possible arson attack at a local Tesla dealership after two Cybertrucks caught fire just before midnight on March 17. Officials say an officer saw one of the trucks on fire, and it spread to a second Cybertruck before firefighters could put it out. From video at the scene, it also looks like a couple of chargers were charred in the fire. I don't know about you, but two fewer Cybertrucks on the road doesn't sound like the worst thing in the world, does it? At the same time this was all happening, police and fire personnel in Las Vegas responded to a pretty big fire at a Tesla Collision Center.

The Kansas City Fire Department ordered both the Bomb and Arson units to assist at the scene, according to KMBC 9. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it doesn't take too much of a genius to realize someone probably intentionally set this thing. The Fire Department tells FOX 4 Kansas City that the fire was soon brought under control with the use of a fire blanket to choke out the fire. The officer who originally saw the fire tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher, but it was a fruitless endeavor. A burning EV is no joke, folks.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told CBS 8 that they had "received information that an individual had set several vehicles on fire in the parking lot."

Obviously, it's extremely early days for both investigations, so I'm sure more information — including the source of the fire — will come to light soon. We'll be sure to give you updates as we get them.