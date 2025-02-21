Elon Musk Guts The NHTSA Department Responsible For Autonomous Vehicle Safety

Tesla boss Elon Musk first promised self-driving Teslas more than a decade ago and his latest target is to roll out a fleet of the company's autonomous robotaxis as soon as this summer. To do this, Tesla will have to overcome a few regulatory issues first, like the ongoing safety probes into its self-driving tech and the rules around mass production of autonomous cars. Small problems for a man like Musk, though, who can use his government influence to gut the very departments that hold his companies to account.

After it was revealed Thursday that Musk sent Space X engineers into the Federal Aviation Administration, it's now emerged that his Department of Government Efficiency has now slashed jobs at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, reports the Washington Post. Included in the cuts was a team dedicated to overseeing safety in autonomous vehicles, as the site explains:

"It was just very jarring to go from saving lives one day to being locked out of your computer the next," said one terminated employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid hurting his prospects of finding a new job. DOGE's slash-and-burn approach also eliminated three out of roughly seven people in a new office charged with overseeing the safety of autonomous vehicles, one person familiar with the cuts said. Fired workers said they do not believe they were targeted specifically because they are examining driverless cars, which remain a new and controversial technology. But one of them said the upshot is the same, with less scrutiny of robotic vehicles. "If the question is, will this affect the federal government's ability to understand the safety case behind Tesla's vehicles, then yes, it will," said one terminated engineer. "The amount of people in the federal government who are able to understand this adequately is very small. Now it's almost nonexistent."

The cuts to the department focused on autonomous cars were part of a 10 percent reduction in staffing at NHTSA, the Post adds. The cuts amount to around 80 workers across the agency and also hit teams working on projects investigating crash test dummy technology and research into drunk driving.

The cuts will be "split roughly evenly" between a mix of buyouts and the firing of workers on probationary contracts. NHTSA isn't the only department to face cuts at the hand of Musk, who also terminated around 400 probationary employees at the Federal Aviation Administration last week. The cuts followed one of the deadliest periods in American aviation following three fatal crashes across the U.S.