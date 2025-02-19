Ford Delays Next-Gen F-150 'By At Least A Year'

The automotive world is in a bit of a pickle right now as most of the world's governments are encouraging a switch to greener power, some buyers have been slower on the uptick than expected thanks to the higher cost of electric vehicles and America is just doing American things right now. The uncertainty is making it tough for automakers to commit to new models as upcoming rules, requirements and tariffs could all shape the cars that they ultimately bring to market.

Case in point, Ford has now delayed the release of its next-generation F-150 pickup truck and will keep the current model on sale until 2028, reports Automotive News. The Blue Oval has reportedly been in contact with suppliers about a delay to the next incarnation of the F-150, which will include gas and hybrid models:

Ford Motor Co. has told suppliers it will delay the launch of its new model F-150 pickup, a perennial top-seller for the automaker and golden goose for parts makers. Ford was expected to roll out the 15th generation of its traditional gasoline/hybrid pickup in 2027. Production for the program, code-named P736, has been pushed out by at least a year to mid-2028 at Dearborn Truck and Kansas City Assembly, three auto supplier executives from three companies told Crain's Detroit Business, an affiliate of Automotive News, under condition of anonymity. In tandem with that decision, the automaker told suppliers that production of the current P702 version, introduced in 2021 and refreshed in 2024, will be extended by a year into 2028.

Ford has so far not commented on the rumors, telling Automotive News that it does not "comment on speculation about future products."

The delay doesn't appear to impact the future of the F-150 Lightning, which is the all-electric pickup Ford launched in 2022. An update for the Lighting is expected in 2027, also following a delay of more than a year while Ford deal with weaker than expected demand for the EV.

Here's hoping that the delays for both trucks will mean that Ford launches more refined models in the years to come, as its recent efforts have been marred by recalls across the board.