Cybertruck Owner Wants Congress To Make Being Mean To Tesla Owners A Hate Crime

So why should crimes be punished more harshly if the victim owns a Tesla? Well, you see, he "[finds] it deeply troubling that owning an American-made vehicle has made [him]—and many others—a target for unjustified hostility." Allegedly, someone else once "deliberately attempted to run [him] off the road," which if real, would be both scary and a violation of Jalopnik's "don't hit things with your car" policy and also illegal. His second complaint, however, illustrates even worse behavior, writing, "In another unsettling encounter, while washing my car in my own driveway, a stranger drove up, hurled insults at me, and then left while running stops [sic] signs." And after allegedly viewing the security footage provided by the HOA, he claims they'd never been in his neighborhood before, supposedly proving that he was unfairly targeted.

But he doesn't just want cops to do a better job tracking down the people accused of breaking the law. He wants them punished even more harshly because he is a Tesla owner, and that should make him special. "I urge you to consider legislative action that would increase penalties for these acts, potentially classifying them as hate crimes or enhancing legal consequences for individuals who engage in such behavior," he wrote. "No one should be harassed, threatened, or harmed based on the car they drive." That would, of course, be news to Republicans, who for years have given their blessing to anything that "owns the libs," including harassing hybrid and EV drivers in public, blocking access to chargers and using their illegally modified trucks to roll coal on drivers they don't like.