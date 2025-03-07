Another SpaceX Starship Tests Ends In A Spectacular Explosion That Rained Debris On Paradise

Elon Musk's rocket maker SpaceX says it is the company that's going to take us to Mars one day, and its Starship craft is meant to be the spaceship that'll take us there. Before then, it's going to have to solve a few key problems with the rockets, however, as they keep exploding in mid-air, littering the Caribbean with debris.

SpaceX launched a test of its Starship rocket in January but the craft broke apart shortly after takeoff and littered the sky with debris, which forced the Federal Aviation Administration to divert flights and left locals to clear up the mess. The next test of the craft was scheduled for Monday, but was delayed after issues with the rocket surfaced.

Starship finally did lift off Thursday, but despite a positive start to the test flight it ultimately met a similarly spectacular end. In the process, the rocket once again covered the sky with burning space debris.