You Officially Missed Your Chance To Buy A New Toyota Supra Or BMW Z4

We all knew this day was coming, but none of us wanted to face it; the MkV Toyota Supra and G29 BMW Z4 are officially off the new car market. Our friends at CarsDirect analyzed national dealer inventory data on Tuesday and found that there are no more new Supras or Z4s on dealer lots across the United States. Both models were built at the Magna Steyr contract manufacturing facility in Austria, but their production run concluded in spring of this year. At least both manufacturers commemorated the end of production with Final Editions, but we're still sad to see both nameplates join the great new car lot in the sky. For now, at least.

Toyota Motor North America's senior vice president of product planning and strategy Cooper Ericksen told MotorTrend that a Supra successor is coming, but that there will be another hiatus in the iconic sports car's legacy. Ericksen said, "it is our goal to have a gap that is significantly less [than the last one]." That last gap between the fourth-generation Supra and the fifth-generation car lasted an excruciating 20 years, so hopefully the sixth-generation Supra comes much sooner than that. Sadly BMW has not publicly announced plans for a fourth-generation Z4 as of now.