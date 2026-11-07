You Officially Missed Your Chance To Buy A New Toyota Supra Or BMW Z4
We all knew this day was coming, but none of us wanted to face it; the MkV Toyota Supra and G29 BMW Z4 are officially off the new car market. Our friends at CarsDirect analyzed national dealer inventory data on Tuesday and found that there are no more new Supras or Z4s on dealer lots across the United States. Both models were built at the Magna Steyr contract manufacturing facility in Austria, but their production run concluded in spring of this year. At least both manufacturers commemorated the end of production with Final Editions, but we're still sad to see both nameplates join the great new car lot in the sky. For now, at least.
Toyota Motor North America's senior vice president of product planning and strategy Cooper Ericksen told MotorTrend that a Supra successor is coming, but that there will be another hiatus in the iconic sports car's legacy. Ericksen said, "it is our goal to have a gap that is significantly less [than the last one]." That last gap between the fourth-generation Supra and the fifth-generation car lasted an excruciating 20 years, so hopefully the sixth-generation Supra comes much sooner than that. Sadly BMW has not publicly announced plans for a fourth-generation Z4 as of now.
Neither car sold especially well, but we loved them regardless
The fourth-generation of BMW's Z4 hit the streets of a very different world eight years ago in 2019, and offered the classic long-nose, short-deck sports car design solely in ragtop form. The GR Supra debuted a year later in 2020, and caused quite a buzz among car enthusiasts for its Bavarian lineage, but quickly proved it was still true to the Supra formula as a powerful two-seat driver's car. BMW sold just 2,113 Z4s in 2025, and Toyota managed to shift slightly more Supras at 2,953, but neither figure is particularly impressive or cost effective, especially considering that pricey platform updates would be necessary to conform to changing regulations.
The automotive industry has been a bit unsteady as of late, affecting even industry stalwarts like BMW and Toyota. BMW slashed its outlook for 2026 in June, and typical sales leader Toyota just posted its third-straight month of sales declines despite simultaneously raising its annual earnings forecast.
Fortunately BMW isn't leaving driving enthusiasts out to dry, with the launch of its Neue Klasse vehicles including the highly anticipated iX3 electric crossover and a new iteration of the always titillating 3 Series sedan. Toyota isn't abandoning driving enthusiasts either, with a new Celica in the works. In the meantime, BMW has an array of performance cars including the excellent M2, M3, and M4, and Toyota has the hilariously fun GR Corolla and GR86, but we'll still miss the Z4 and Supra.