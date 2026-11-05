The Most Expensive Ford Fathom Will Still Cost Under $40,000

We've known the Ford Fathom's $29,945 starting price for some time now, but we're finally getting an idea of where the mid-size electric pickup will top out at, and it sounds like it could be a real value proposition. Ford is still on track to launch Fathom pre-orders in the first quarter of 2027, according to Andrew Frick, Ford Blue and Model e President. When those preorders do start, they'll top out in the "high $30,000 range," and there will be a "couple different offerings within that."

Frick says the Blue Oval has seen prices for new battery-electric vehicles in the U.S. rise by about 10% in the past couple of years, and that has pushed many new EVs outside of the "affordable" price point for a lot of shoppers. From the Detroit Free Press:

"It's not just the EV market, it's actually opening us op to a massive total addressable market," Frick said. "If you know that nearly 50% of the U.S. new vehicle industry transacts under $40,000, not only do we expect Fathom... to attract new and used EV buyers, but also (gasoline) and hybrid customers, especially because we're going to ahve much lower operating costs than even a mainstream hybrid vehicle." [...] He declined to add further details at the moment other than to say Ford would add an affordable advanced electrical architecture and offer a digital camera dashboard. [Ford CEO Jim] Farley then said, "I won't go into all the detials Andrew said, but the digital suite, including the embedded Apple Maps, is really a game changer.... let alone at this price. For me personally, that is going to be the most exciting upset opportunity. It's really the long-term subscription and digital experieence for the customer."

Oh Jim, ever the salesman.

Of course, there are now two things Ford must prove: 1) It can actually build the Fathom on time without having it recalled a million times a week. So far this year it has issued 84 separate recalls — 43 more than second-place Stellantis. 2) It can actually see the Fathom for the prices it has mentioned for at least some amount of time. As we all remember, the Maverick once started under $20,000. Now, a base 2027 May will set you back $29,990, including destination.