2026 Toyota GR Supra Enters Its Last Year With A Sharpened Race-Inspired Final Edition

The tale of the mighty Toyota Supra is coming to a close once again. Fifth-generation Supra production is slated to end in the spring of 2026, and no mention has been made about a potential sixth-gen model. To commemorate the final year of MkV Supra production, Toyota is releasing a Final Edition that delivers more steering feel, larger Brembo brakes, and a more direct driving experience thanks to revised suspension and stiffer chassis components. Final Edition Supras can add an optional GT4 Style Pack that makes it known that you're driving a Final Edition, but there are no power increases compared to last year. Beyond the addition of the Final Edition, changes for the 2026 model year are minimal, but so are price increases: the Supra is up only $650 from last year, starting at $58,035 including destination. Every 2026 Supra still has a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 shared with BMW that makes 392 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, and each trim level is offered with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic

Toyota reintroduced its iconic sports car to a vastly different world back in 2020. The Supra received incremental updates as well as additional powertrain options over those six years, but by and large there haven't been many changes to its platform that was controversially co-developed with BMW. Those incremental improvements continue into its final year, with Toyota's suspension, chassis, and steering tweaks aimed to sharpen up Supra Final Editions even more than the standard car.