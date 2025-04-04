2026 Toyota GR Supra Enters Its Last Year With A Sharpened Race-Inspired Final Edition
The tale of the mighty Toyota Supra is coming to a close once again. Fifth-generation Supra production is slated to end in the spring of 2026, and no mention has been made about a potential sixth-gen model. To commemorate the final year of MkV Supra production, Toyota is releasing a Final Edition that delivers more steering feel, larger Brembo brakes, and a more direct driving experience thanks to revised suspension and stiffer chassis components. Final Edition Supras can add an optional GT4 Style Pack that makes it known that you're driving a Final Edition, but there are no power increases compared to last year. Beyond the addition of the Final Edition, changes for the 2026 model year are minimal, but so are price increases: the Supra is up only $650 from last year, starting at $58,035 including destination. Every 2026 Supra still has a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 shared with BMW that makes 392 horsepower and 368 pound-feet of torque, and each trim level is offered with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic
Toyota reintroduced its iconic sports car to a vastly different world back in 2020. The Supra received incremental updates as well as additional powertrain options over those six years, but by and large there haven't been many changes to its platform that was controversially co-developed with BMW. Those incremental improvements continue into its final year, with Toyota's suspension, chassis, and steering tweaks aimed to sharpen up Supra Final Editions even more than the standard car.
Final edition Supras get special upgrades
The 2026 GR Supra MkV Final Edition receives the most changes, with performance upgrades including re-mapped differential controls, larger Brembo brakes, revised suspension geometry, an under-body brace, stiffer control arm bushings and rear sub-frame mounts, and optimized steering for better feel. Aerodynamic upgrades like a gloss-finish carbon fiber ducktail spoiler, front wheel arch flaps, and higher front tire spats increase the Supra's balance and downforce. Visual upgrades include 19-inch matte black wheels, gloss carbon-fiber mirror caps, and an Alcantara-and-leather seat upholstery that now features subtle red stitching and lovely red seat belts.
For the die-hard Supra fans and collectors, the Supra Final Edition will also be offered with an optional GT4 Style Pack that's inspired by the GR Supra EVO2 GT4 race car, though it won't arrive until summer this year. Final Edition Supras equipped with the GT4 Style Pack will feature two additional paint options: Burnout, which is a matte gray, and Undercover, which is matte black. All Supras with the GT4 Style Pack feature jauntily angled GR graphics in front of the rear wheel arches, red mirror caps, a matte black rear Supra badge, and a matte finish for the carbon fiber ducktail spoiler. The GR Supra MkV Final Edition will start at $69,085 including $1,135 destination regardless of transmission choice, and prices for the GT4 Style Pack haven't been announced yet.
Get one while you can
2026 GR Supras are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships in spring of 2025, and production will continue through spring of 2026. Toyota refused to comment on the possibility of a future Supra, so until it declares otherwise, the MkV Supra is The Final Supra.
As with all GR models, when you buy a 2026 GR Supra, you get a one-year membership to the National Auto Sports Association (NASA) which includes one free High Performance Driving Event and discounted admission to NASA-sanctioned events. Toyota also said that it will honor warranty claims should a mechanical failure occur during a track event, as long as the vehicle is not being used in a race.
The MkV Supra is still a fun car, despite being a dying breed. It, the Mazda MX-5 Miata, Nissan Z, Chevrolet Corvette, and BMW Z4 are the only two-seat sports cars available for less than $70,000 anymore. Most readers have already lived through times when there was no new Toyota Supra on sale, but it's sad to know that we're losing it again. Like an old friend you cherish dearly but don't get to see often, we hope this is "see you next time," and not a final goodbye.