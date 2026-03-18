A Bone-Stock Mk4 Toyota Supra Kinda Sucks To Drive, Actually

The fourth-generation Toyota Supra is one of the most-hyped cars in the world. It's easily one of the best engineered Toyotas of all time, and the twin-turbocharged 2JZ inline-six engine is capable of greatness. Unfortunately, as it was delivered in the 1990s, the Supra is kind of a stinker. It's just too soft, too slow, and too boring to drive in stock form. It's a bitter pill to swallow, but the car you've been dreaming about all these years is a disappointment.

The thing that a lot of enthusiasts forget about is the intent of the car. The Supra was not designed to be a sports car or a track machine, despite what its big rear wing might belie. The Supra is a four-seater Grand Touring machine with an under-stressed engine, smooth and quiet demeanor, and solid (but not impressive) power delivery. Decades of popular culture and modified machines running faster than Toyota intended have warped our collective sentiment around this car. It's a highway cruiser, and I'm tired of pretending it's not.

320 horsepower and a 5.4-second zero to sixty time was pretty okay for 1993, though it was a bit lethargic with over 3,500 pounds of weight to carry around. Early in my career as a car writer, I got an opportunity to drive a co-worker's 100% bone stock Supra Turbo 6-speed, and while it was exciting and interesting to see a low-mile example with absolutely zero modifications, I was pretty underwhelmed by the experience. For years I've been mostly keeping this to myself, but this recent video from Vin Anatra has given me enough strength to speak my truth.

The Supra is kind of boring if you don't modify it. You might think a Supra will make you Dom Toretto, but his car was seriously modified, too.