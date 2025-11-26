2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition Is The End Of The Road For This Roadster
The BMW Z4 has had a good run, spanning 24 years across three generations (plus a generation of its Z3 predecessor), but its time has sadly come to an end, and BMW is offering a limited-run Final Edition of the Z4 to commemorate the occasion. Based on the M40i variant, the car features a unique shade of BMW Individual Frozen Black satin paint, and it includes the Shadowline package, which adds a blackout look to the kidney grille, mirror caps, lower air intakes, air curtains, and exhaust finishers. The Z4's top-of-the-line wheel option, a staggered setup of 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M Dual-Spoke Bicolor 800M wheels, is also included, along with red brake calipers and the Moonlight Black soft top option.
The only option on the Final Edition is a choice between an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. BMW was late to the manual game in this generation of the Z4, offering only the automatic until 2024, so it's great to see its correction of this mistake extending to the Final Edition as well. Along with the manual comes the Edition Handschalter package, which improves handling with different springs and an upgraded front anti-roll bar, as well as revised programming for the rear shocks, power steering, traction control, and M Sport differential. Automatic versions get the standard Z4 suspension and programming.
Interior touches
In addition to the special paint on the outside, the interior offers some touches unique to the Final Edition. Red stitching is used throughout the interior, from the M Sport seats to the instrument panel, center console, and door panels. The seat belts are BMW's M tricolor rather than basic black, and door sill plates announce to the world that this is a Z4 Final Edition. A Harman Kardon surround sound system, Premium package, and Driving Assistance package are all included.
Whichever transmission you choose, the Z4 Final Edition will set you back $78,675, including a $1,175 destination fee. That's only a couple thousand more than a comparably equipped Z4 M40i that isn't the Final Edition, but only a few of its features are truly exclusive to this model. BMW says the Z4 Final Edition "will be produced in very small numbers from February to April of 2026." This matches our previous information that while most Z4 production will end in March, the U.S.-spec M40i will live on just a little bit longer, like its Toyota Supra counterpart. With no replacement on the horizon, this looks like your last chance to get a new BMW Z4, one of the few BMWs and final cars in general that still offer a manual transmission.