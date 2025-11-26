2026 BMW Z4 Final Edition Is The End Of The Road For This Roadster

The BMW Z4 has had a good run, spanning 24 years across three generations (plus a generation of its Z3 predecessor), but its time has sadly come to an end, and BMW is offering a limited-run Final Edition of the Z4 to commemorate the occasion. Based on the M40i variant, the car features a unique shade of BMW Individual Frozen Black satin paint, and it includes the Shadowline package, which adds a blackout look to the kidney grille, mirror caps, lower air intakes, air curtains, and exhaust finishers. The Z4's top-of-the-line wheel option, a staggered setup of 19-inch front and 20-inch rear M Dual-Spoke Bicolor 800M wheels, is also included, along with red brake calipers and the Moonlight Black soft top option.

The only option on the Final Edition is a choice between an eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission. BMW was late to the manual game in this generation of the Z4, offering only the automatic until 2024, so it's great to see its correction of this mistake extending to the Final Edition as well. Along with the manual comes the Edition Handschalter package, which improves handling with different springs and an upgraded front anti-roll bar, as well as revised programming for the rear shocks, power steering, traction control, and M Sport differential. Automatic versions get the standard Z4 suspension and programming.