2027 BMW iX3 M60 Has 100 More Horsepower Than The Old X3 M Competition
The BMW iX3 is the brand's best-looking crossover in years, thanks to its Neue Klasse design language, but there's been a problem: BMW hadn't yet announced a performance version of the iX3, leaving us with only the iX3 50 xDrive model and its measly 463 horsepower at launch. Now, though, BMW has righted its own wrongs. Coinciding with the reveal of its coupe sibling, the iX4 that debuted in hot M60 guise, the iX3 is receiving an M60 trim of its own, complete with added horsepower, better handling, and optional yellow lights.
This M60 trim of the iX3 goes spec-for-spec with the iX4, with the same 603 horsepower and 645 pound-feet of torque from its dual electric motors, the same subtle M styling treatments, and the same digital add-ons to ensure the extra money spent on that M60 trim isn't lost on drivers forced to sit in traffic. Given the choice between the two siblings, I'd pick the iX3 M60 over the iX4 any day of the week, as I find the squared-off crossover's looks to be substantially better.
A true performer
The performance changes to the iX3 start with those dual motors, which put the aforementioned 603 hp and 645 lb-ft of torque to the ground through all four wheels. That's exactly 100 horsepower more than the old gas-powered X3 M Competition, and 166 lb-ft more too. BMW claims that's enough power for a 3.9-second sprint to 62 miles per hour — not enough to melt your face off, sure, but more than enough to unsettle any groceries unlucky enough to be caught in the back. That's assuming, of course, that your sodas haven't already been shaken by the standard adaptive M suspension and variable-ratio sport steering. The car also comes with an electronic rear differential for torque vectoring without use of the brakes.
On the outside, the M60 gets some unique aesthetic bits to distinguish it from its less performance-oriented brethren. There are redesigned light signatures, unique wheels and a new rear spoiler, but the most important visual change is the option to have M Yellow Lights — a dumb name for a wonderful performance tradition. Yellow lights adorn track cars and rally cars the world over, including BMW's M Hybrid V8 Le Mans racer, and BMW is right to add them to the iX3's (for now) highest-performance variant. The only error the company made was to leave them as options.
Looks good inside too
Its design changes don't end on the outside, as the interior has been reworked to fit the new performance angle. Available M Sport seats have thicker bolsters, and the steering wheel has more regular spokes and M Sport branding, plus a button for the Boost Mode that presumably makes the tail end shoot fire to accelerate you even faster, and paddles that "adjust M eDrive responses and tailor the vehicle's performance to the driving situation."
The iX3 M60 is set to hit dealers next year, though the Bavarians have yet to announce a price for the trim. An iX3 50 xDrive with the M Sport package starts at $65,350, so don't be surprised if the M60 comes in closer to $80,000. If you're in the market for a non-Korean compact performance SUV — especially an electric one — there's not much better on the market. At some point, BMW can charge what it wants, especially when it comes to those yellow accent running lights. I should be able to option those on everything.
For those who need even more, there should be an iX3 M coming with a quad-motor setup making over 1,000 hp, hopefully with a widebody and wilder styling like what the electric M3 will get.