2027 BMW iX3 M60 Has 100 More Horsepower Than The Old X3 M Competition

Its design changes don't end on the outside, as the interior has been reworked to fit the new performance angle. Available M Sport seats have thicker bolsters, and the steering wheel has more regular spokes and M Sport branding, plus a button for the Boost Mode that presumably makes the tail end shoot fire to accelerate you even faster, and paddles that "adjust M eDrive responses and tailor the vehicle's performance to the driving situation."

The iX3 M60 is set to hit dealers next year, though the Bavarians have yet to announce a price for the trim. An iX3 50 xDrive with the M Sport package starts at $65,350, so don't be surprised if the M60 comes in closer to $80,000. If you're in the market for a non-Korean compact performance SUV — especially an electric one — there's not much better on the market. At some point, BMW can charge what it wants, especially when it comes to those yellow accent running lights. I should be able to option those on everything.

For those who need even more, there should be an iX3 M coming with a quad-motor setup making over 1,000 hp, hopefully with a widebody and wilder styling like what the electric M3 will get.