Toyota Wants To Tighten The Belt

Toyota recently lost its crown as the most valuable Japanese company, a title it's looking to reclaim under new CEO Kenta Kon. To do that, though, Kon is looking down the barrel of a classic playbook: Cutting costs. From Automotive News:

Toyota's new CEO, Kenta Kon, joined the board June 17 pledging a war on waste and inefficiency as the world's top carmaker loses its luster as Japan's biggest company. Shareholders approved Kon's nomination at their annual meeting at Toyota Motor Corp.'s global headquarters here, two months after Kon took the helm on April 1, succeeding Koji Sato. Earlier this month, technology and telecom giant SoftBank Group Corp. dethroned Toyota as the country's most valuable company by market capitalization, ending Toyota's 22-year run at the top. Flash memory maker Kioxia Holdings Corp. later overtook Softbank and Toyota. Kon, previously CFO, sets sail with Toyota buffeted by $17 billion in tariff burdens and the threat of new Chinese competitors on the global stage. His company is bracing for 20 percent drop in operating profit this fiscal year, for a third-straight year of sliding earnings.

Cost-cutting is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, plenty of companies have genuine waste that can be lopped off without affecting the end product. On the other, cutting costs in places buyers notice — interior material quality, things like that — very quickly devalues your product. People don't like to spend tens of thousands of dollars on something that "feels cheap," and suddenly you find yourself competing on cost rather than quality. A race to the bottom is tough to win.