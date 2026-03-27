Toyota's New Celica Sport Coupe Will Have A Turbocharged Hybrid Engine That's Probably Mid-Mounted

With every passing day, we're learning a bit more about Toyota's next coupe. It'll apparently be called the Celica Sport, and I, for one, could not be more excited about the latest developments. Namely, new reports suggest that Toyota will use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid motor for its rally-inspired all-wheel-drive coupe, and it may even be mounted in the middle of the car. How sick would that be?

Initially, it seemed like the Celica Sport (I'm not sure why Toyota wouldn't just call it the Celica) would get the turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder from the GR Yaris and GR Corolla, but Gazoo Racing marketing manager Mikio Hayashi told Autocar that it wouldn't be able to meet upcoming emissions regulations, so the company has to "consider the possibility of of a 2.0-liter." I'll take it. Here's what else he said:

"We are thinking about various sizes, but we are not at a stage where we can tell you exactly what size it is. Nothing has been decided yet about whether it will be a standard hybrid or plug-in hybrid."

He told the outlet that the company is continuing development of the motor, and there are "high expectations" for it, but he "cannot point to a timeline." Encouragingly, he did say engineers are making "steady progress," and we know Toyota has been testing the new G20E motor in its mid-engined Yaris M prototype since last year. There's also a possibility the Celica could come with a manual gearbox, according to Australia's CarExpert. Wouldn't that just be lovely? Obviously, that's just speculation right now, but we can keep our fingers crossed.

Clearly, Toyota is serious about this car. Just last month, we told you about how the automaker was seen testing some sort of coupe-bodied 2027 World Rally Championship rally prototype in Portugal. While the Japanese automaker hasn't confirmed what that car is, it doesn't take a brain genius to make an educated guess.